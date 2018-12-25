Provide Proofs That Cabal Is Running My Administration...Buhari Challenge Wife (Aisha)

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has demanded evidence from his wife who claims that his government is being run by a cabal.



He made this demand in an interview with Voice of America, Hausa.



The President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, during an interview with British Broadcasting Service, Hausa, had first alleged that her husband was being controlled by a cabal.



She had said, “The President does not know 45 out of 50 of the people he appointed and I don’t know them either, despite being his wife of 27 years. Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position.”





She had threatened not to vote for him if things continued that way.



The President had dismissed that statement by saying that his wife belonged in the kitchen and also in the “other room.”



However, during a summit organised for women by a political group in Abuja recently, Aisha again alleged that two powerful men were holding her husband’s government hostage.



During the VOA chat, a clip of which was posted by a journalist on Twitter, the interviewer asked Buhari to formally respond to his wife’s allegations.



“That’s her business and it shows I am a true democrat by allowing everybody to have an opinion.



“I challenge those alleging to show single evidence,” the President countered.

