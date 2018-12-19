Profile Of Late Chief Of Defence Staff,Alex Badeh

Published:

The late former Chief of Defence Staff Alex Badeh, who was killed last night was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force in 1979.



He was born in Vimtim, in the Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.



He attended the Vimtim Primary School. Vimtim and went on to obtain his secondary school certificate from the Villanova Secondary School in 1976 before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy.



Badeh was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of the 21 Regular Course on January 3, 1977, and was commissioned as Pilot Officer on July 3, 1979.



The retired military officer was promoted Air Vice Marshal on January 3, 2008.





He was appointed Chief of Air Staff by President Goodluck Jonathan in October 2012 and was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in April 2014.



Badeh was being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly diverting billions of naira meant for weapons, an allegation he denied until his death.



He was 61 years old

