President Buhari Thank Swiss Government For Returning Looted Funds

President Buhari today in Abuja said Nigerian government remains deeply grateful to the government and people of Switzerland for their support in resuscitating the economy, especially the return of illegally stolen funds.





Receiving Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Mr George Steiner, at the Presidential Villa, President Buhari said the return of stolen funds and interventions in the crisis in the North East further indicate the Swiss government’s commitment to the development of Nigeria.





“We are grateful to the Swiss government for allowing illegally stolen funds to be brought back to Nigeria,’’ he said.





The President noted that the facilitating roles the Swiss government had been playing in the North East, particularly in reaching out to Internally Displaced Persons, had been most helpful, adding that bilateral relations between both countries will continue to be strengthened.





Responding, the Swiss Ambassador said his government will always be disposed to supporting Nigeria in ensuring peace in the country, especially in the North East. “We have strong and solid relations with Nigeria. It’s an honour and privilege for us to contribute to issues of importance in the country,’’ he added.





Steiner told President Buhari that the Swiss government looks forward to having stronger relations on economic issues with Nigeria that will be mutually beneficial, pointing out that the ongoing reforms in the country already send right signals to investors.

