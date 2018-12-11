President Buhari Reveals How He Won 2015 Election

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the level of corruption in the country was one of the reasons he won the 2015 presidential election.





Buhari said this on Monday in Abuja he declared open the Corruption Risk Assessment training for heads and senior officials of Anti-Corruption Agencies in the African Union.





According to him, there was a “glaring endemic corruption that engulfed the country” before he won the polls.





"When we assumed office in May 2015, the pervasive nature and devastating impact of corruption on the Nigerian nation had made it become dysfunctional,” he said.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"The momentum for our electoral victory could not be separated from the revolt of the people against glaring endemic corruption.





"During the past several months, we have been taking steps to institute integrity and transparency in the processes of governance and holding those who have plundered our commonwealth to account for their actions.”





He said, “However, the costs of recovery and sanctions are also enormous. While commendable successes have been recorded, it has become manifest that corruption fights back.





"With enormous stolen resources, elements have attempted to compromise law enforcement institutions and pervert the course of justice.”

Share This