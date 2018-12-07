President Buhari Rejects The Electoral Amendment Bill For The 3rd Time

Published:





President Buhari has declined assent to the amended electoral bill (2018) which was made by the National Assembly. This is the third time that President Buhari would be rejecting the amendments.





Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, while speaking to state house correspondents after the Special Federal Executive Council meeting held in Abuja today, said President Buhari has communicated his decision to the National Assembly.





The national assembly had passed the bill on July 24 and transmitted to the president on August 3rd.





Among the controversies on the bill were the reordering of the sequence of the 2019 elections, placing the presidential last, instead of the governorship and state assemblies and exclusion of card readers.

