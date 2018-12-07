President Buhari Makes New Appointments

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the posting of Treasury officers to key Revenue generating Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government.





The Treasury officers will function as Directors of Revenue and Investments Departments.





This was revealed by the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, while hosting the President and Council members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).





He said the Treasury House was already restructuring its functions and departments, which will ensure that Treasury officers were assigned to various key revenue generating agencies.





The agencies include: the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the National Communications Commission (NCC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.





Idris said: “Government is not unmindful of the level of revenue leakages in some of these key revenue generating Agencies and has come with this policy that will ensure that Treasury officers take charge of these revenues so that they can be tracked and accounted for using ICT tools and automation platforms.





“The government has also approved that the tenure of the Heads of these Agencies will be performance-based in line with revenue targets sets out for them.”

