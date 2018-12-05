President Buhari Heads Home From Poland

Published:





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has departed from Poland to Nigeria, his personal photographer, Sunday Aghaeze has said.





The president’s plane departed the military base in Balice-Krakow, near the International Airport for Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Wednesday.





Buhari left Nigeria last weekend to attend the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference COP24.





While in Poliand, the President debunked the allegation by the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, that he is an impostor.





Since the IPOB leader resurfaced, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.





Reacting to the rumour while speaking in Poland, the President told some Nigerians living in the European nation that he would soon celebrate his 76th birthday.





His words: “A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Somebody just thought I am cloned, … it is real me I can assure you.





“This is the real me… I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong,” Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant to the president, quoted Buhari to have said.





Similarly, the President also said those who felt he had died during his medical vacation in the United Kingdom in 2017 asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to make them his deputy.





