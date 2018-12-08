President Buhari Approves NYSC,Law School For NOUN Graduates

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assented to the National Open University Amendment Act, to allow the institution to operate as all other universities in the country.



With the assent, the graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) can now participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Nigerian Law School.





Presidential Assistant on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang announced the assent of the President while addressing State House reporters in Abuja.



“It has also allowed the establishment of some centers to be called study centers and given conditions for the establishment of such study centers,” he said.





The National Assembly had passed a bill for “An Act to Amend the National Open University Act Cap N6 LFN 1983 (Amendment) Bill 2017.”

