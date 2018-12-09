President Buhari Approves The Appointment Of Nine Permanent Secretaries

Published:





President Buhari has approved the appointment of nine new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.





The appointment and confirmation was announced in a statement signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita. The list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are as follows:





“Dr Bakari Wadinga, (Adamawa State), Dr M.K. Dikwa, (Borno State), Dr Ajani Magdalene N. Olor, (Delta State), Umakhihe Ernest Afolabi, (Edo State), Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi, (Imo State), Babatunde Lawal, (Lagos State).





“Engr. Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu, (Nasarawa State), Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, (Osun State) and Dr Musa Hanafi Moriki, (Zamfara State). He said that the swearing-in and assignment of portfolios would be announced in due course.

