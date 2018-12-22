Presidency Reacts As Saraki Describes 2019 Budget As Hopeless

Published:





The Presidency says the executive will not exchange words with the legislature over the 2019 appropriation bill.





Nigeria’s Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while reacting to a comment Senate President Bukola Saraki made about the budget.





President Muhammadu Buhari presented N8.83 billion budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.





And reacting to the bill when he hosted some civil society organisations in Abuja, Saraki, who is director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign, said the budget “has no hope for anybody.”





His words: “We all heard the 2019 budget. That is a budget that has no hope for anybody because if you look at the statistics and the figures there’s poverty, if you look at the figures based on revenues that are coming in, there is nothing left.”





In response, Mohammed, while speaking with journalists at Aso Rock on Friday, said the executive presented a budget based on the circumstances of the country.





The minister said the government had met all its promises to Nigerians and would deliver more.





“It is not the practice of the executive to be exchanging words with the legislative arm of government, they are independent, we are independent,” Mohammed said.





“To the best of our knowledge, we presented a budget given the circumstances of our resources this year, we feel that is the best we can. It is left for the national assembly to consider it.





“I wish everybody Merry Christmas and as a government, we are happy that we have been able to meet all our promises, all our obligations to Nigerians.”

