Presidency Blames Oppostion For Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘Six Facts’ Statement

The Presidency has blamed the opposition for propagating “fake news” in reaction to the recent exposition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), stating that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot speak “Fulfulde”, his mother tongue, and could not gain access to his office after his medical vacation.





The IPOB leader released what he called “six facts” on Saturday, to prove that President Buhari has been ‘replaced’ by an impostor.





Since the pro-Biafra activist came out of hiding in October after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria, last year, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.





But Buhari, while speaking in Poland, where he attended a climate change summit, said he would soon celebrate his 76th birthday, adding that “a lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Somebody just thought I am cloned, … it is real me I can assure you”.





Reacting on Saturday during a live broadcast via radio Biafra, Kanu reechoed that President Buhari is an impostor and not cloned as the President said.





In response, the Presidency through the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, described Kanu’s “six facts” as ‘false’.





Mohammed, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Monday, said the report was an influence from opposition parties ahead of 2019 general elections, stressing that the President gained access to his office in Aso Rock.





When asked to speak on recent details by Kanu, Mohammed said: “One of the fake news being propagated by the opposition, which is now very confused, is that Buhari cannot speak Fulfulde, his mother tongue and cannot open the main door to his conference room in the Presidential Villa having undergone cloning, despite having openly been made clear that there was nothing like that.





“This is clearly the fake news and handiwork of the opposition in serious distress and confusion.





“It is not true that Buhari has not been able to access his main office as a result of being cloned. Anybody who says so is a purveyor of fake news and should be ignored. Let this campaign be issue-based and not on sentiments, silly and idiotic fake news.





“But I want to put the media on the alert that as we approach the election, they should be more cautious as the opposition is determined to dish out more and more fake news in order to confuse them and create tension and dissonance in the system all in their desperate bid the win the election.





“They know they have nothing to offer the Nigerian people,” the Minister of Information told journalists.

