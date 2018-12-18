Presidency Bans Uzodinma, Bankole, 37 Others From Traveling

Published:





The Presidency has submitted names of 39 alleged treasury looters to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for the purpose of stopping them from leaving the country.





This was made known to newsmen on Monday by the Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Funds (SPIPRPP) Okoi Obono Obla.





Obla disclosed that the panel in collaboration with the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) was investigating Nigerians implicated in the Paradise Panama Papers.





The presidential aide stated that the list of 39 persons contained those currently under its investigation, including the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma; former Senate President, David Mark; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and the Tumsah brothers, Tijani Tumsah and Ibrahim Tumsah among others.





He said: “The Presidential Panel has requested the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to place a travel ban on some persons who are alleged to have abused their offices and looted our commonwealth.





“The panel is investigating the Tumsah brothers: Tijani Tumsah (Vice Chairman, Presidential Initiative on North East) and Ibrahim Tumsah (Director, Finance and Accounts, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing) for alleged abuse of office, corruption and possession of unaccounted suspicious wealth beyond their legitimate earnings.





“The Panel has recovered an assortment of 86 brand-new luxury and sophisticated cars from the duo; 23 of those vehicles are bullet-proof without the requisite permits.





“Also recovered from them are several choice properties, located in highbrow areas of Abuja and a quarry in Kuje, the Federal Capital Territory. The panel has since obtained an interim order of forfeiture from FCT High Court in Abuja in respect of these properties.”

