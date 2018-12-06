Prepare For Long Strike - ASUU Tells Members

Published:





The President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has called on the striking academic staff of the Nigerian public universities to get ready for a long strike as the Federal Government is yet to show any commitment in rescuing public schools from collapsing.





He urged Asuu members “to be on the watch and prepare for a long drawn out struggle to salvage the University System”.





Ogunyemi stated this in a Strike Bulletin No 5 sent to all members of the union.





Asuu had embarked on nationwide strike over unfulfilled past agreements by government and under-funding of education.





Ogunyemi charged members to remain steadfast “and resolute in the face of intimidation or antics employed by government through Vice chancellors and Governing councils to undermine the ongoing struggle”.





According to ASUU President, “Government is yet to change its “keep them talking” style and stance as all the meetings held so far with the Minister of Education are yet to resolve any of the demands of Asuu”.

