Friday, 21 December 2018

Pregnant Woman Slumps And Died At The Mile-12 BRT Terminal In Lagos

Published: December 21, 2018

A pregnant woman reportedly slumped and died at a BRT terminal in Lagos today while she was trying to catch a bus at the Mile 12 BRT terminal.

According to eyewitnesses, she died before she could get medical help in a situation similar to an incident that occurred a few years ago. 


It was reported that a young girl slumped and died at the BRT terminus in Obalende just as she was about to pay for ticket to board a bus to Ajah.

Her body has since been evacuated by an emergency response team.

Abiola Alaba Peters

