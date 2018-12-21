Pregnant Woman Slumps And Died At The Mile-12 BRT Terminal In Lagos

Published:





A pregnant woman reportedly slumped and died at a BRT terminal in Lagos today while she was trying to catch a bus at the Mile 12 BRT terminal.





According to eyewitnesses, she died before she could get medical help in a situation similar to an incident that occurred a few years ago.





It was reported that a young girl slumped and died at the BRT terminus in Obalende just as she was about to pay for ticket to board a bus to Ajah.





Her body has since been evacuated by an emergency response team.

