Politicians Insert Money Into Bread To Buy Votes - INEC

Published:





INEC has revealed that politicians now bypass security by inserting money into bread to buy votes.





Mr Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, stated that the umpire does not buy or sell votes during elections.





He, however, disclosed that he was at the ongoing public hearing organised by the National Assembly to hear from those who buy and sell votes to know how it's being done.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Present at the hearing were President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; other leaders and members of the National Assembly, political parties, security agencies and more.





Following the hearing, Yakubu revealed that it was discovered that one of the ways through which politicians beat security to buy votes during elections is to insert Naira notes in sandwiches while pretending that they are feeding voters.





He said: We talk too much as a nation. We should stop talking and do more for our country.

Share This