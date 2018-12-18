Police Transfer Deji Adeyanju To Kano

Published:





The Nigerian Police Force has taken political activist Deji Adeyanju to Kano state over a murder case for which he was reportedly acquitted.





CKN had reported that Adeyanju was detained by the police over the murder case





In a statement on Monday, Adeyanju’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye, said the activist had been incarcerated for six days by the police.





He revealed that Adeyanju was detained when he visited the FCT Police Command headquarters to retrieve his mobile telephone, which was confiscated after he led a rally against the police role in the political crisis that rocked the Akwa Ibom State last month.





However, in a post on his Twitter page, Adeyanju revealed that he was transferred to Kano State on Tuesday.





“Thank you Nigerians for your support. Keep hope alive! Tyranny will never prevail. The Police have taken me to Kano to review a case that I was discharged and acquitted for since 2009,” Deji Adeyanju wrote.

