Police Officer Sentenced To 25 Years Imprisonment For Raping 13 Year Old Girl In UK

A Cheshire Police constable has been jailed for 25 years for 37 offences including the rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.





Ian Naude, 30, who was named in three sex probes was jailed earlier today by Judge Clement Goldstone QC at Liverpool Crown Court.





The court heard that Mr. Ian sent sickening messages to his victims, including one to a 13-year-old victim, where he said: 'You're old enough baby. Girls are having sex when they're 10 and 11 these days.'





According to Mail Online, he also met a child during a domestic incident at her house and began grooming her by exchanging sexual images and messages. He then took her away in his car, drove her to a secluded spot, and attacked her in the back seat.





He reportedly ran a fake online profile of 15-year-old 'Jake Green', and told one 14-year-old girl she was 'pretty and interesting' before asking 'Soooo what's the most you've ever done with a boy?'.





In other he sent messages to another victim which was, Naude became angry after she failed to send photos because her camera had broken.





He replied 'If you want to lie to me then you're going to pay the price' before threatening to 'mail all her friends'.





The father-of-one, of Market Drayton, Shropshire, will serve at least two thirds of his 25-year jail term before being considered for release. Judge Goldstone also imposed a five year licence period and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.





Judge Goldstone also imposed a five year licence period and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

