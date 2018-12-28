Police Invades Dino Melaye's Abuja Home

Published:

Scores of police personnel have invaded the residence of the controversial lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye

The invasion of the lawmaker’s Abuja residence located at 11 Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, took place some minutes after Midday today.

Presently, the street where his house is located has been cordoned off by security operatives with Toyota Hilux operational vehicles.

He had earlier in the week raised the alarm about an attempt by the Police to arrest and poison him

