Police IG Idris Set To Retire Jan 3rd 2019,May Get 6 Months Extension

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved a six-month tenure extension for the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.



But the opposition political parties, under the aegis of the Coalition of United Political Parties, are threatening to drag President Muhammadu Buhari before the court over the plannedtenure extension.



The President was said to have agreed in principle to grant the IG additional six months in office to enable him to coordinate and supervise the forthcoming general elections in the country.



Officially, Idris is due to retire from the Nigeria Police Force on January 3, 2019, having put in the mandatory 35 years in service. But he was said to have lobbied some senior Presidency functionaries, who, in turn, got Buhari to extend the IG’s tenure.





A top source, who confirmed the development in Abuja on Saturday, explained that the IG might get the official confirmation of the tenure extension “any moment from now.”



He said, “It is a done deal; the IG’s tenure has already been extended because the Presidency has confidence in him. He would get the official confirmation any moment from now; that is if he hasn’t received it already.



“Extending the IG’s tenure is not unexpected. The other service chiefs had their tenure extended by a year. So, giving Idris the same privilege is nothing out of the ordinary.”

Share This