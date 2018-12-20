Police Gives Full Details On How Alex Badeh Was Murdered In Abuja

Published:

The Nasarawa State Police Command have said former Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was murdered in the company of his friends.





Badeh, on Tuesday, was killed by some unknown gunmen along the Abuja-Keffi road while returning from his farm.





A statement by the Command on Wednesday noted that the unknown gunmen ambushed and opened fire on his moving vehicle.





“On the December 18, 2018 at about 18:35hrs, the former Chief of Defence Staff(rtd) while returning from his farm located in Panda Development Area of Karu LGA was attacked by gunmen at Tudu-Uku along Gitata-Keffi road,” the statement added.





“He was in the company of his friend and driver when the unknown gunmen ambushed and opened fire on his moving vehicle.





“The former Chief of Defence Staff suffered gunshot injuries, which resulted to his death while his driver was injured and the said friend abducted.





“The corpse of the late Air Chief Marshal and the injured driver has been taken to NAF Hospital in Abuja.







“Following the directive of the IGP Ibrahim K.Idris, the Commissioner of Police in Nassarawa State, CP Yahaya Bello and some senior military personnel have visited the scene alongside the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team, IRT, and Special Tactical Squad, STS, who are to carry out a discrete investigation into the case.





“Meanwhile, the police Command, Nigerian Army and Air Force personnel led by Deputy Commissioner of police are in the area immediately the incident occurred with a view to rescue the abducted person and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”

