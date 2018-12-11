Police Commence Investigation Into Father Mbaka's Alleged Assassination Attempt

Published:





Police in Enugu state have commenced investigation into alleged attempted assassination of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.





The popular cleric had alleged that there was an attempt to take his life, saying some unidentified gunmen fired gun shots at his vehicle, in transit within Enugu.





And during his visit to the cleric at the Adoration ground, Umuchigbo, in Enugu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Danmallam assured Mbaka of thorough investigation.





"I came with senior officers of the command to see you and to find out more about things in relation to the said sad incident,” he said.





"The incident is quite unfortunate and ungodly.“I will assure you that police operatives under my command will stop at nothing at carrying out full scale investigation into this incident.

