Police Arrests House Boy Who Stole Employer's Car, $5000 In Lagos

The police in Lagos state have arrested one Ben Peters, a househelp that carted away his employers valuables eleven days after employment. Ben was employed by seventy-three-year-old retiree, Alexander Okoye, and his wife, Njideka Okoye, on October 12th.





However on October 24th 2018, the suspect stole the couples valuables including their Toyota Camry saloon car 2008 model, five thousand United States Dollars, six packet shirts and a Motorola Android phone.





The distraught couple filed a petition to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Edgal Imohimi. Based on their complaint, the CP directed CSP Kemi Adedeji and team attached to the Command's Human rights section to launch a manhunt for the fleeing househelp.





On Tuesday December 12th, the said Ben Peters was arrested at his hideout in Agege, Lagos and some of the stolen items recovered from him. Police investigation revealed that the suspects real name is Usang Bassey Effiong and not Ben Peters as he made his employers to believe.





Confessing to the crime, the suspect narrated that he noted where Mr. Okoye usually hid his bedroom key and to gain access to it, he needed to duplicate the living room key; so he went ahead and made a copy of the living room key. He said on October 23rd, he made up his mind to break into the couple's bedroom.





And to do so undetected, he disconnected the CCTV camera that would have recorded his activities, picked up the bedroom key and constructively broke into the couple's room, stole their valuables and thereafter, drove off with their car.





The suspect added that robbing the couple was easy for him because the househelp they dismissed before employing him, one Matthew Johnson Abam, was a member of his thieving syndicate and he had furnished him with relevant information about the couple even before he came to live with them.





Both suspects are currently undergoing interrogation with a view to helping the Police, arrest their partners in crime and recover the stolen items.

