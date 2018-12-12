Police Arrest 51 Suspected IPOB Members In Dressed In Jewish Garment In Umuahia

Published:





51 suspected members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) have been arrested by the police. The members of the secessionist group who were seen parading themselves as members of “Judaism’’, in Umuahia, were arrested for allegedly being in possession of different insignias of the outlawed IPOB.





The members of the secessionist group, had a procession in the state yesterday. They were all dressed like jews and had placards with inscriptions written in Jewish language. A team of anti-riot police officers attempted to stop their procession at Isigate market and when they resisited, teargas canisters were fired.





This caused stampede at the market as traders, shop owners, passers-by and motorists ran in different directions for safety.





The suspects, who were dressed in religious white attires with small caps, similar to those of the Jews, began the procession from Afaraukwu community, where the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, hails from but were dispersed at Isigate.





The suspects arrested comprised of 41 men and 10 women.

