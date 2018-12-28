Picture Of Senior Police Officer Condemning Fight Against Boko Haram Is Fake..Police Spokesman (See Original Picture)

Published:

The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State has been drawn to the picture of a police officer bearing a banner on which was written "IS NOT OUR DUTY TO FIGHT BOKOHARAM, WE ARE NOT TRAINED TO" being circulated on the social media by mischief makers to discredit the Force.



To put issue in proper perspective, the Command hereby clarifies that the picture is that of CSP(as he then was) Yusuf Ajape, former DPO, Ago Okota Police station, taken on November 4, 2017, during the launch of "Change Begins With Me" anti corruption programme at the Police command headquarters, Ikeja.





The Command finds it bewildering, what gain is there for those behind the removal of the original message which was "BAIL IS FREE", replacing it with a message that is clearly aimed at demoralising our gallant policemen combating the insurgents in the North-eastern part of the country.



Based on the development, the CP has activated the ICT department of the Command to, in collaboration with relevant bodies, fish out the people behind the misinformation for appropriate legal actions.



CSP Chike Oti

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State

