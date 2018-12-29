Peter Obi Mourns Ex-President Shagari, Says Death A National Loss

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has described the death of Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, as a national loss.

Obi, in a statement issued on Friday night, shortly after the news of Shagari’s death was broken by the late president’s family, said that Shagari’s efforts towards the progress of Nigeria through policies such as ‘Green Revolution’ should spur younger politicians to always work for the good and progress of the country.

Describing Shagari as “an urbane, humble, polished and tolerant politician”, the former Anambra State Governor called on Nigerians “to emulate his life of service, patriotism and devotion to ennobling values.”

