Peter Obi Attends Linda Ikeji’s Child Dedication

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, attended the child dedication ceremony of blogger, Linda Ikeji.





It was reliably gathered that the event was held at the Church of Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday.





Recall that the blogger gave birth to her son, Jayce on the 17th of September, 2018 in Atlanta in the United States of America.





The popular blogger also finally opened up on her relationship with an oil magnate, Sholaye Jeremi.





Ikeji, who had been silent on the relationship with Jeremi, opened up late last week.





In a post she released on Thursday, she confirmed that Jeremi was the father of her son, Jayce.





She also said her relationship with the business mogul was over.

