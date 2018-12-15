PDP Disappointed Because Buhari Refused To Die After His Illness - Lai Mohammed

Published:





Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said members of the opposition party, PDP, is disappointed that President Buhari did not die after his illness that kept in the UK for months last year 2017.





Speaking when he paid a visit to Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai on Thursday, Lai Mohammed said this while accusing the opposition members of peddling the rumor that President Buhari was cloned.





“Fake news has been on the rise because the opposition cannot debate on our governments whether at state or federal level on any issue. We challenge the opposition on the achievements it made either in agriculture, security, in the economy or fighting corruption.





Rather they have found out that the most potent weapon is fake news. They claim that the president that we are seeing today has been cloned and it is one Jibril from Sudan. Why are doing this? They are disappointed that the president refused to die after his illness.





Just some days ago they reported me as saying that Mr President does not know the way to his office because he has lost his memory and nobody ever bothered to ask ‘when did I say this, where did I say this. We have it on good authority that the opposition consultants from various parts of the world and whose only duty is to churn out fake news.”

