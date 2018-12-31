PADMAN AFRICA Partners with Social Media Week Lagos To Produce STATE OF THE PERIOD Lagos

Published:

The SMW Lagos 2019 theme “STORIES: With Great Influence Comes Great Responsibility” will explore the power in the stories we tell, and how as content creators, policymakers, brands, journalists and citizens we can influence our community, customers, audience and constituents for the greater good.



The conversation will bring together a diversity of perspectives to discuss the most productive ways to harness our collective influence to drive African innovation, improve consumer experiences and bring people together. Informed by the theme, State of the Period Lagos will discuss the known issues you want the incoming government to address in relations to health most especially fighting period poverty and responsible tourism.





As the February 2019 elections draw closer, this is the best time to tell a formidable story of how social media drives social good, and while the government should listen to the engagement of users with the hashtag #SMWFreePeriods to provide free sanitary pads to girls in Public Secondary Schools, Shelters, Slums and Prisons.



At Social Media Week Lagos 2019, We’re assembling Padman Africa chapter leaders in Secondary Schools & Universities, and recognizing aspiring activists in the Menstrual Movement. We’ll be joined by an impressive roster of speakers ranging from activists, influencers, brand representatives, legislators, and more. We’ll be sharing updates leading up to State of Period Lagos 2019 via our Social Media channel. Our Guest List at the social media week would boast of those who are in tourism sector, Representatives for Social Good, Social Media Influencers, Health Advocates, CSR Executives, Diplomats and More.

At the event, Padman Africa Period Purses and Padbank would be unveiled to the Guests.





State of the Period is part of the larger Social Media Week conference hosted in 12 cities around the world. State of the Period will take place on February 8th 2019,4pm.



Social Media Week Lagos (SMW Lagos) produced by AFRIKA21 returns to Lagos, Nigeria for it’s 7th edition February 4th – 8th, 2019. The first African city to host the annual event, to date over 35,000 people have participated in SMW Lagos.



State of the Period will be held at the SMW Lagos Campus located at Landmark Center, a state-of-the-art event space in Lagos, Nigeria. State of the Period will join over 100 other panels discussions, masterclasses, digital installations, experiential talks, and networking sessions exploring a wide range of topics including business, entertainment, education, technology and politics. State of the Period is open to the public.



To learn more about State of the Period or SMW Lagos 2019 and register to attend visit

[https://socialmediaweeklagos2019.sched.com/event/J0dD]. For the latest news and updates follow SMW Lagos on Twitter via @SMWLagos or on Facebook via facebook.com/SMWLagos.



ABOUT [Padman Africa]

Padbank, the First Africa’s Digital Padbank to be launched at the Social Media Week Lagos 2019 designed by Surprise Lagos is the first product being developed by our umbrella organization, Padman Africa , whose mission is to eradicate poverty by creating products that are pro-poor in social and economic impact, either through the products themselves or by creating jobs at scale. Padman Africa is a not-for-profit social enterprise with zero personal profit motive: what we mean by this is that while we intend to bring in meaningful profits, all profits will go back into our organization to expand our impact, not to enrich a few individuals. Put another way, we are a business in practice but a nonprofit in spirit.

ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA WEEK

Social Media Week, now in its 10th year, is a worldwide event exploring the social, cultural and economic impact of social media. SMW’s mission is to help people and organizations connect through collaboration, learning and the sharing of ideas and information. www.socialmediaweek.org

