Owoseni,2 AIG's ,7 Other Commissioners Of Police Pulled Out Of Nigerian Police

Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, and nine other senior police officers, were pulled out from the Force on Saturday after 35 years in service.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Owoseni was police commissioner in Lagos from July 1, 2015, to September 1, 2017.



NAN reports that the retiring officers were pulled out at a colourful ceremony in Lagos amidst cheers by family members, colleagues, and other dignitaries.



Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (FCIID), Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, who represented the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, commended the retiring officers for their service to the nation.



“Congratulations to all the retiring senior officers and to their families, we say a big thank you for the support.



“As you bow out today, the IG, the entire police and the nation say a big thank you. You have served well and God will reward you abundantly,” she said.



A retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Tunji Alapini, who represented the Police Service Commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith, also advised the retiring officers to be wary of the environment they were retiring to.



“You are retiring into a new world, the world of the police is different from the world of retirement. A lot of people are waiting for you thinking you have money to invest, you have to be wary and careful.



“Please, be faithful to your family,” he said.





Among the retiring officers were AIG Abdul Bube, AIG Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, CP Agyole Abeh, CP Joseph Agaji and CP Gbemisola Akinpelu.



Others were CP Bello Ahmed, CP Abdullahi Ibrahim, CP Bello Yahaya, CP Adekinte Ademoju, CP Wakili Maye, CP Fave Semili and CP Ahmed Magaji.



NAN further reports that 55 police officers of the ranks of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Commissioner of Police (CP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) retired from the force across the country.



(NAN)

