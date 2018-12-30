Over 50 Corpses Burnt To Ashes At Enugwu Ukwu Mortuary By Fire

Over 50 Corpses were burnt to ashes yesterday at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka local government of Anambra State as the mortuary of the General Hospital in the community caught fire .

Though there has not been official statement by the hospital, it was speculated that about 50 corpses were in the mortuary.

There great wailing as families that have their loved ones deposited there could not control their heartbreak as most of the corpses were burnt beyond recognition.

The high number of corpses involved might not be unconnected with rule in Anambra that no burials were allowed in the month of December.