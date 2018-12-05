Over 40 Parties Endorse PDP’s Atiku As Presidential Candidate

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP).





CUPP is the umbrella body of over 45 major opposition parties.





At a closed-door meeting at Yaradua Centre Abuja, the coalition arrived at Atiku’s choice after he towered high on the criteria used by the opposition in arriving at the decision.





The criteria include national acceptability, financial capacity, the spread of his political party, leadership capacity, international acceptability, experience, capacity to rebuild the economy, secure the country and unite all Nigerians among other factors.





In a statement by the spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the coalition parties will be formally meeting with Atiku before Friday for formal commencement of the coalition campaign.

