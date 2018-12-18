Over 25,000 Supporters Of Kwankwaso Dump PDP For APC

Published:





Over 25,000 supporters of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (PDP-Kano Central) known as the Kwankwasiyya movement, have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The defectors from Kano South were received on Tuesday by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.





Ganduje also presented flags to all candidates contesting for seats in the House of Representatives and state Assembly.





Speaking during the presentation, He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari’s unrelenting efforts in developing our dear country from all fronts, particularly in the areas he (Buhari) identified as his priorities, security, economy, and employment, are platforms to give us more courage for 2019.





“Nigeria has no any other serious candidate than President Muhammadu Buhari. We believe in his honesty, integrity, accountability and transparency attributes.





“That is why his good work as our President goes across the nation. Without considering any ethnic, religious or sectional lines, he is a true patriotic democrat and a sincere Nigerian.”





Ganduje also charged members of the APC to work for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

