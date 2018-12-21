Operation Zero Tolerance:FRSC Corps Marshal Visits Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Pictures)

Published:

As part of his monitoring and inspection of Nigerian roads in preparation for operation zero tolerance to crash during Xmas and New year,the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi yestrday visited the ever busy Lagos Ibadan Expressway.He was received by top officials of the FRSC including the Lagos State Sector Commander Mr Hyginus OmejeThe FRSC in conjuction with the Federal Ministry of Works have put measures in place to ease movements along that corridor this season including the opening of some of the roads already reconstructed by some of the construction companies