Only God, PDP Will Save Nigeria In Perilous 2019 – Okupe

Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says only God and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will save Nigeria.





Speaking on Arise TV on Friday, the former presidential aide, who claimed Nigeria was in perilous times, asked Nigerians not to vote for a president they are not sure is in charge of the economy and affairs of the nation.





Okupe said the president’s wife, Aisha, had made it clear to Nigerians that her husband, Muhammadu Buhari, is not in charge.





His words: “The presidency is totally affected, they are unconcerned and totally disconnected from the suffering of the masses, the president does not know about many things going on.





“His wife came out on television and said the president is not in charge. Mrs Buhari said two men are the people that are running the country.





“Mrs Buhari came to the Nigerian public said you guys have to fight for yourselves because right now, my husband has lost the grip on this administration, and some two people, who we do not know, are the ones running the economy.





“Is that what we want to vote for? The same government that you don’t know who will run the administration? A country of 200 million people with so many youths?





“We are in dangerous and perilous times, and only God and PDP will save this country in 2019.”





Okupe claimed that the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had brought indecency into Nigeria and has continuously peddled lies.

