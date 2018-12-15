Exclusive:ONE On ONE With Jimi Agbaje..Four Questions CKN Asked Lagos PDP Guber Candidate

Published:

FOUR QUESTIONS CKN ASKED Jimi AGBAJE



1.Will you continue with some of the gigantic projects initiated by the APC government if elected Governor of Lagos State?.



Ans:As a matter of policy ,every project that has the interest of Lagosians at heart will be sustained .First is the light rail project which has taken 12 years to build but till now has not seen the light of the day.It took Ethiopia that was enmeshed in war and famine just 4 years to complete theirs.Lagos and Dakar (Indonesia) is the only Mega Cities in the World without a light rail system.So much politics is being played with the project ,but my government will get it sorted out ,but i won't continue with those projects being used as a conduit pipe to siphon money from Lagosians.No i won't ,each project will be evaluated on its merits.



2.What would you do about growing unemployment especially among the Youths in Lagos ?.



Ans:Our main priority will be in the area of education in order to tackle this menace .The problem we have currently is that we are turning out unemployable graduates.Fix education and every other thing will be taken care .We will create jobs and also make Lagosians to create jobs for themselves .We will create more Power (Electricity) so that artisans will have job for themselves .The key to every economy is the SME ( we will make that work in Lagos)



3.How can you make Lagos a tourism destination and attractive to visitors like Accra, Johannesburg and Nairobi,something I have not seen now?.



Ans:Its so sad that we currently don't we have any meaningful Tourism programme.How can people visit your country when you don't a good transport system.Where people get held up for hours in go slow .It won't work.Certain level of infrastructure must be put in place before Tourism can strive.One is good transport system,second is security ,third is enabling environment and most importantly electricity.Tourism cannot strive under darkness or will it (CKN ,answer me nah with laughter).I know you just came back from Accra ,did you notice how the tourism industry is booming there,we can replicate a much better tourism road map in Lagos.Don't forget supposed to be the fifth Largest economy in Africa.



4.How would you make Lagos more Secured ?.



Ans:I will strengthen the current Security situation in the State.I am a strong believer in State Policy ,i will be the first to implement it if approved by the National Assembly and passed into Law.I will also retain the current Security Tax Fund already put in place and bring more private sector participation in the scheme .Lagos must be fully secured in order to attract investment.By their own records (APC Government in Lagos) we were told one million people migrates into Lagos every year ,that will impose a lot of security challenge .Our priority will be to make Lagos safe for everyone irrespective of where you came from and where you live.



On a last note ,CKN are you aware that we have been starved of funds for our campaigns ,in the past ,the private sector partners with Political partners ,funds are given to each and everyone of us ,it could be in the ratio of 70/30% in favour of the ruling party in the state ,but the current government and powers in Lagos have warned all private sector (companies) and individuals not to make any fund available to the opposition .They have refused to deal with us because of fear of harassment and intimidation but we are not deterred,we will surely take back the State come 2019.





Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief Of CKN News and CKN New TV

