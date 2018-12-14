Ondo Gov. Akeredolu Appoints New Chairmen For 18 LG’s

Published:





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appointed a Temporary Management Committee Chairmen for the 18 local government areas of the state.





Akeredolu said this in a statement on Thursday in Akure just after the State House of Assembly dissolved the caretaker committees.





According to the statement, the appointment is subject to the ratification of the list by the State House of Assembly on Dec. 13.





“They include Mr Rafiu Eniayewu for Akoko North East LG, Mr Yomi Babatunde for Akoko South East LG, Mr Ayodele Akande for Akoko North West LG, Augustine Olatunji for Akoko South West LG,Mr Adebayo Benjamin for Owo LG, and Mr Agboola Ajike for Ose LG,” the statement said.





“Others include Mr Gbenga Michael for Akure South LG, Gabriel Ogbesetore for Akure North LG, Mr Alex Oladimeji for Ifedore LG, Biyi Ayannuola for Idanre LG, Akinkuote Augustine for Ondo East LG, Ebenezer Akinsulire for Ondo West LG.





“Ikumawoyi Samuel for Odigbo LG, Akinsuroju Michael for Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo LG, Ojo Omolewa for Ese Odo LG, Otito Atikase for Ilaje LG, Morenike Alaka for Okitipupa LG, Gbadebo Odimayo for Irele LG.”

