Ogun State ADC Guber Candidate GNI Envoy Attacked ,Supporters Wounded

WE CONDEMN ATTACK ON GNI CAMPAIGN CONVOYThe Gboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organization is using this medium to alert the good people of Ogun state and indeed all Nigerians about the unwarranted and orchestrated attack on the campaign convoy of the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka today at Ibese where two of our supporters were shot and in critical condition while many other sustained critical injuries.We are shocked to note that this dastardly act is coming on the heels of a meeting just yesterday between the Police Inspector General and the political parties; on the need for everyone to maintain peace and shun violence - before, during and after the elections.It must be noted that Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka is a peace loving man who has conducted the art of politics in a most decorous, decent and refined manner since 2009. Our principal always preaches politics of ideas and capacity. He detests violence and do or die disposition.We are therefore amazed at the turn of events where suspected agents of state will arm themselves with guns and other sophisticated weapons to attack a peaceful man going about his issue-based campaigns .The attack this afternoon, at Ibese in Yewa North lg area of the state is a sad commentary on the state of worsening security and state of politics in Ogun State. It all started with the destruction of our billboards and adverts materials.Now it has progressed to dangerous physical attacks. We do not know who is afraid of the growing popularity and acceptability of GNI. We urge our opposition to work hard and test themselves at the polls, rather than resort to attacks and antisocial actions.We hereby call on the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, the State Director of DSS and other security agencies to look into the root of this matter and apprehend the perpetrators; as a deterant to other.More importantly, we request more security cover for our Principal, his family and supporters.We urge our supporters to remain calm and avoid reprisal attacks on the known agent of the masterminds of this evil deed.Signed:Bolaji AdenijiDirector of Media & PublicityGboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organization.