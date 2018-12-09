Offa Robbery:We've Not Recovered Stolen Money....Police

Published:

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the front page publication on Vanguard Newspaper of today, 8th December, 2018, captioned “OFFA ROBBERY: STOLEN MONEY MISSING”, credited to one Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor of Vanguard Newspaper.



2. It is imperative that the Nigeria Police Force respond to the publication and correct the wrong impression that must have been created in the minds of the general public, most especially those who must have read the misconceptions in the story, which the Force believes is aimed at casting aspersions on the discreet investigation carried out by the Police into the case of Offa Bank Robbery, resulting in the on-going prosecution of the Five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons.



3. The Force is conversant and mindful of contempt of Court in commenting on cases already before a Court of competent jurisdiction, however, the Force once again, is constraint and compelled to respond to the publication and set the record straight in public interest and justice for the victims.



4. The Nigeria Police Force wishes to also categorically state that there was no any gap or disagreement between the Police and the Federal Ministry of Justice, there was equally no any row within the Police circle in respect of the handling of the Offa Bank Robbery case, and the statement of the dead mastermind Michael Adikwu ‘M’ 30Yrs (A Dismissed Police Man and an Ex- Convict, a sectional gang leader) was not missing as claimed in the report. The story in its entirety is untrue and a figment of imagination of the writer.



5. It is on record that further details requested in a letter from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation dated 22nd June, 2018, in connection with Offa Bank Robbery were provided and furnished to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) which includes the statement of the dead mastermind Michael Adikwu.



6. In compliance with the advice on the same letter, efforts were intensified to recover the stolen money and Guns carted away by the armed robbers during the Offa Bank Robbery but the stolen money and guns are yet to be recovered. In a further letter from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation, dated, 23rd August, 2018 after the receipt of the details requested from the Police, the DPP issued a legal advice establishing a prima facie case of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide punishable with death against the five (5) gang leaders listed in paragraph 2 above.



7. It is incumbent on the Force to educate the writer of the story that all the Five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons, confessed to the crime and the stolen money yet to be recovered by the Police, therefore, reporting the stolen money missing is incorrect, imaginary and fallacy.



8. The Force sees the story as misleading, a misinformation and mischievously orchestrated for diversionary purposes and not in the interest of justice.



9. The Media and the Police are partners in ensuring that the rule of law prevails in all circumstances and that justice is not delayed or denied, however, the Media is implored not to allow the pages of their very esteemed newspapers be used by mischievous person(s) to misinform and mislead the Public on a matter already in Court. ​



Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

Share This