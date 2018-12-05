Obasanjo Risk God’s Wrath For Supporting Atiku – Oshiomhole

Published:





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has reminded ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo that he allegedly said God should punish him if he ever supported Atiku Abubakar.





Speaking when hosting APC women leaders from Edo, the former Edo governor stated that Nigeria could not afford to return to the era where owners of private jets had business addresses but just because they had connections with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation or the likes.





He stated that the president will easily win the 2019 election because ethnic and religious sentiments that characterised the 2015 election would have no place this time around.





Oshiomhole said: “The two candidates are from the North and they are both Muslims. People are now going to look at the character. Nobody has ever say Buhari is a thief. But who said the other person is a thief? it was his boss.





“When you are working with me and I said you are a thief, God will punish me if I support you. And when you are confused because your supply line has been chopped off, you now turned around to support the same person.





“That God that you called with your name to punish you if you supported the person is about to go to work. And HE will go to work in February and HE will punish him thoroughly and the person he is supporting, in favour of Nigeria.”

