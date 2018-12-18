NOVA Merchant Bank Appoints Anya Duroha New Ag MD

Published:

The Board of NOVA Merchant Bank has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Anya Duroha as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

The Board’s confirmation made at its meeting of Thursday, December 6, 2018, is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr. Anya Duroha has been in Acting capacity since August 30, 2018.

Commenting on the appointment, Phillips Oduoza, Chair man of NOVA Merchant Bank said “The Board believes that Anya has the necessary attributes to successfully lead the team of young professionals and execute on the Bank’s strategy. He is a well rounded Banker with requisite experience and knowledge in key areas of banking having started his career in operations and systems. It is expected that he will bring his over twenty-five years relationship management experience and performance driven focus to achieve the vision of the Bank”.

Anya Duroha, the CEO, commented “I am honored to be appointed the CEO of an organization that is designed to deliver high quality services and innovative financial solutions to clients. I will do my best to develop our young talents into world class leaders and drive innovations in the industry”.

Anya has previously served as the Executive Director, Wholesale Banking, responsible for development and management of the Bank’s corporate banking relationships. He has also held senior executive positions at various banks in the industry.

He holds an M.Sc. in Banking & Finance from the University of Benin and a B.Eng. in Civil Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He is an alumnus of Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania and Lagos Business School.

NOVA is a newly licensed merchant bank focused on providing wholesale and investment banking services. It commenced business in 2017 and recently implemented a state of the art digital core banking application platform. Its vision is to provide financial solutions to clients across different market segments

