Notorious Indian Hemp Dealer Arrested In Katsina

In its continuous fight against the menace of drug trafficking and abuse in Katsina state, the Police Command had arrested a notorious Indian Hemp dealer, Rabi'u Suleiman.





Spokesperson for the command, SP Isah Gambo, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, said the suspect was nabbed on December 15, based on a tip off.





Suleiman, 37, of Angwan Waziri, Gangara village, Funtua Local Government Area the State was found in possession of 25kg of dried leaves reasonably suspected to be Indian Hemp and 1400 pieces of Exol-5 Psychotropic drugs.





The suspect confessed to the commission of the offence. Investigation is ongoing.

