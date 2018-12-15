Notorious Cultists, Armed Robbers Arrested In Bayelsa State

Published:





The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists, robbers and recovered firearms.





Spokesperson for the commad, DSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the arrest on Friday, said the suspects were nabbed during a Stop and Search Operations embarked on by operatives in Yenagoa metropolis.





Policemen on Friday afternoon, arrested a notorious Icelanders cultist, Ayibamiebi David, 20, AKA Desperado in a tricycle along Ekeki Road, Yenagoa.





The suspect, a native of Opuama Community, Southern Ijaw LGA, he was arrested in possession of a locally made pistol.





In a similar development, on Thursday, 13 December 13, at about 1Pm, the Surveillance team of the Command Monitoring unit, acted on a tip-off and arrested one James Oweifa, 22, AKA Grade, a native of Agbere Community, Sagbama LGA.





The suspect, also a notorious Icelanders cultist was arrested in possession of a locally made revolver pistol with five rounds of 9mm live ammunition. Investigation is ongoing to arrest his cohorts.

