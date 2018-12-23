No One Should Think He Has A Monolopy Of Violence ..Obasanjo Warns

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said Nigeria belongs to all and that God will not allow “insensitive” few to make the country their private estate.



Obasanjo spoke at the 80th birthday celebration of Professor Ango Abdullahi, former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, which took place at the latter’s farm in Basawa, Zaria.





The birthday ceremony which was organised by the Abdullahi Kwasau Dynasty of Zaria was used by the former president to flay the security challenges bedevilling the country.



He said people of his age would not allow things to continue the way they are now, as that would amount to planting the seed of destruction.





He added: “We have the problem of Boko Haram, which we have been told has gone, but it has not gone anywhere. So, what are we going to do about it? Nobody should feel that he has the monopoly of violence. But is it violence that will make this country what it should be? Is it insecurity? I heard that couples were preparing themselves for marriage, but they were abducted here in Nigeria.



“For as long as our nation is not what it should be, then you, our children, the youth and we, your parents, no matter our age, we have to work together to make our country what it should be. Nobody can say yes, it is my country, I can do whatever I like with it, God will not allow that to happen.”



The celebrant said the event was an opportunity for the Abdullahi Kwasau dynasty to come together to speak with one another in order to strengthen the relationship.

Share This