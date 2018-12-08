Nnamdi Kanu Vows To Release Enough Proof Of ‘Jubril’ In Aso Rock

Published:





The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will deliver his 8th live broadcast today by 6 pm, where more proof of Jubril, an alleged impostor of President Muhammadu Buhari will be released.





The President had on Sunday in Krakow, Poland, during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in the country, denied the rumour that he is a clone.





Since Kanu resurfaced, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan and not a clone.





But Buhari, while speaking in Poland, where he attended a climate change summit, said he would soon celebrate his 76th birthday, adding that “a lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Somebody just thought I am cloned, … it is real me I can assure you”.





Reacting on Monday, Kanu reechoed that President Buhari is an impostor and not cloned as the President said.





“I said Jubril is an impostor, not a clone. Fulani cabal should stop their dirty diversionary tactics. You need not be an Einstein or a native doctor to know the man in Poland is not Buhari. All you need is common sense, ability to reason and a functioning eyesight,” the IPOB leader wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.





In a statement signed by IPOB spokesman Comrade Emma Powerful, Kanu vowed to release the details on or before December 17.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“Any moment from now and hopefully on or before the advertised birthday anniversary of Muhammadu Buhari on the 17th of December 2018, our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will send political shockwaves throughout the whole world on this issue of an impostor in Aso Rock. Events will begin to unfold in far more greater scientific detail from now on since the Aso Rock cabal have failed to speak truthfully about how Jubril was brought into Nigeria to assume the position of the president of a country of nearly 180 million people. There will be no escape for gangsters in Aso Rock,” the statement had read.





It is expected that the IPOB leader will address the members of his group and other Biafrans during the broadcast, where he will release more proof to back up his claim that the President is an “impostor.





The IPOB leader also confirmed the broadcast with a tweet saying: “Tomorrow on Radio Biafra at 6 PM #Biafra-land time, I will continue to #UnmaskJubril the Sudanese impostor that replaced late President Buhari in @AsoRock. The Nigerian and Sudanese perpetrators of this despicable fraud of the century must be punished.”

Share This