Nigeria’s GDP Growth Rate Rises To 1.81% In Third Quarter – NBS

The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has revealed that the economy grews at a rate of 1.81 percent year-on-year for the third quarter.





This was revealed in the GDP report for the quarter by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Monday.





According to the NBS, the figure is a rise when put side by side to the growth rate of 1.5 per cent recorded in the economy in the second quarter of 2018.





And in terms of nominal terms, the report pegged the worth of the country’s economic output during the time at N33.36trn.





This is higher than the third quarter 2017 GDP output of N29.37trn.





“The nation’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 1.81 per cent year-on-year in real terms in the third quarter of 2018,” the NBS said.





“Compared to the third quarter of 2017 which recorded a growth of 1.17 per cent, there is an increase of 0.64 per cent points.





“The second quarter of 2018 had a growth rate of 1.50 per cent showing a rise of 0.31 per cent points.”

