‘Nigerians Won’t Be Raped Again By Impotent And Selfish Lootocrats..Buhari's Aide Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that “Nigerians won’t be raped again by the same set of impotent and selfish lootocrats.”





Lauretta noted that Nigerians cannot give the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar the chance to rule the country.





She said this in an article she captioned, “NIGERIANS WON’T BE RAPED AGAIN BY THE SAME SET OF INCOMPETENT AND SELFISH LOOTOCRATS” published on Twitter.





“The Atiku Abubakar campaign has made the economy as its central campaign theme. Let us interrogate their capacity and history,” she wrote.





“How many jobs did Atiku Abubakar create in Nitel and Nigerian Airways as the head of the Economic team and Chairman of Privatisation Committee between 1999 and 2007.”





She said that, “Atiku, Despite earning about $1 trillion Dollars, can PDP and Atiku Abubakar explain to Nigerians why they grew the number of extremely poor people from 84 million in 2009 to 112 million extremely poor people in 2014 (according to the world bank), yet believe the Buhari administration took us into poverty with a reduced figure of 87 million poor people in 2018?”





According to her, “The good thing about this Campaign is that we all have access for checking every candidate’s service history. We won’t be raped again by the same set of incompetent, selfish lootocrats.”

