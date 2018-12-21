Nigerians Blast Olamide, Lil Kesh For Promoting Blood Money In New Song

Published:

Nigerians have berated rappers Lil Kesh and Olamide for supporting ‘money ritual’ in the former’s latest single, ‘Logo Benz‘.





CKN News had reported earlier that Lil Kesh, a former ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop” artiste, teamed up with his erstwhile boss, Olamide, to release new single “Logo Benz”.





The new anthem which was produced by Rexxie talks about money ritual and how he (Lil Kesh) wants to buy Benz.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Lil Kesh also sent out a warning to ladies to be careful with their “underwears”, saying: “panties are disappearing” in what appears to be a reaction to the ongoing trend among internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in the country.





In the song, Olamide could be heard saying: “I dey pray to Jesu ko owo wole, if money no enter I go do blood money oo. I dey pray to Allah ko owo wole oo, if money no enter I go do blood money oo,” Olamide said in the song.





Apparently displeased with the lyrics of Logo Benz, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to blast the singers.

Share This