Nigerian Women Cultural Foundation Celebrates 1st Nigerian Cultural Day In Atlanta,USA

The first ever Nigeria Cultural Festival Day, organized by the Nigerian Women Cultural Foundation (NgWC Foundation) was recently celebrated in Atlanta, GA. USA. The colorful Day brought together the “Who’s Who” within the Nigerian community. and around United States of America.



The Nigerian Ambassador to United States, H.E. Amb. Sylvanus Nsofor, graced the occasion, on his maiden official trip to Georgia. Also, in attendance was Minister/Head (Political) Hon. Mfawa Abam, the Consulate General of Nigeria in Georgia (Honorable Kayode Laro), the wife of the Consulate General in Georgia Mrs. Idowu Laro, the Consulate General of Liberia Ms. Cynthia Blandford, Senator Donzella James and many other dignitaries.



The concept of the “Nigeria Cultural Festival Day” focusing on Nigerians in the Diaspora, particularly in the jurisdiction of the Nigeria Consulate General Office in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, is to appreciate the struggles, hustles, drive, inputs, augmentation and sterling accomplishments of the Nigerian men and women outside their homeland.



This was celebrated to give reverence to Nigerian fraternity, acknowledge them and express love for them. It is also a platform to showcase our culture, exhibit some of the products of Nigerian heritage, as well as play a major role in economic, political, and social activities in our society. It is a day observed to celebrate the magnificence of the Nigerian men and women in the Diaspora, while preserving our cultural heritage and identity with pride.







On this Day, various programs concerning the Nigerian heritage were featured, including, fundraising programs to benefit Nigerian Women organizations and their respective projects, Seminars / Conferences, Fashion parade and hairstyles shows, recognition awards, Exhibitions, arts and crafts, Book readings, products launch, etc.



This is the first time ever that respective Nigerian women community organizations from various ethnic groups within Nigeria would come under one umbrella to display Nigeria Culture and cuisine in the United States of America. The organizations where Otu Umunne Cultural Organization Inc., Edo Ladies Club of Atlanta, Nigeria Women Leadership and Empowerment Network (NWLEN), Ijaw Women of America Inc., Otu Umuokpu Anambra State USA. Also in attendance was the Delta Ibo Women Association (DIWA) USA Inc. and other various organizations.





Georgia stood still for this wonderful first time event. There were over 23 ethnic cuisines from Nigeria; from the North to the South, and East to the West of Nigeria. This was called the “Taste of Nigeria” dishes.



The evening was aglow with various native dancers all from Nigeria. The beauty and colors from each organization’s outfit was outstandingly radiant all throughout the night. There were over 300 guests in attendance to witness the maiden event, which was under the auspices of the Nigeria Women Cultural Foundation (NWCF). Everyone in attendance had a blast and danced freely, including the Nigerian Ambassador.



The ambassador noted in his brief speech that this was his first visit to the state of Georgia and also the very first time ever that Nigeria respective organizations will definitely come together under one ‘umbrella’ outside our nation Nigeria to show-case our culture and cuisine. He encouraged the organization to continue to shine light positively in our country Nigeria and thanked all for his invitation.



Award was also given to two reputable Nigerians, Iyom Chi Ezekwechie and Engr. Titus Olowokere, for their outstanding contributions to the community upliftment.