Nigerian Footballer Slumps, Dies During Friendly Match

Sokoto United player Dominic Dukudod has reportedly died while warming up before a tune-up.





CKN News gathers that the former Kano Pillars man slumped and died before a friendly match between Abuja United and Nasarawa United at the Lafia township stadium, Nasarawa state.





Popularly known as ‘Don K’, Dukudod, it was gathered, was training with the Abuja side as his club, Sokoto United, had asked players to go on break.





All efforts to revive him were unsuccessful as he gave up the ghost few minutes after he slumped.

