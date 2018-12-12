Nigerian Army Decorates 14 Newly Promoted Brig Generals Serving At LAFIYA DOLE

Published:

Senior Officers of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who recently benefited from the recent promotion exercise as approved by Army Council have been decorated



Fourteen (14) senior officers are decorated with their new badge of Brigadier General at the Cantonment Officers' Mess Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri.



In attendance were the Theatre Commander OP LAFIYA DOLE, Acting GOC 7 Division/Commander Sector 1, Maritime Component Commander OP LAFIYA DOLE, Commanders Sector 2 & 3 Op LAFIYA DOLE, Heads of other Security Agencies. Others present are Formation Commanders, Commanding Officers, Principal Staff Officers of HQ Theatre Command and 7 Division OP LAFIYA DOLE, Members of NAOWA among others.

